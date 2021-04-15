Cardinals announce five signings, including Ryan Bee, Tavien Feaster

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charean Williams
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Cardinals announced the signings of receiver Andre Baccellia, defensive lineman Ryan Bee, running back Tavien Feaster, linebacker Jamell Garcia-Williams and receiver Darece Roberson, Jr. on Thursday.

In 2020, Baccellia spent training camp with the Chiefs and Patriots after signing with Kansas City as an undrafted rookie out of the University of Washington. Baccellia, 24, played 48 games at Washington and caught 107 passes for 1,183 yards and five touchdowns, while also rushing for 119 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

Bee played one game with the Washington Football Team as a rookie in 2019 and had one tackle after entering the league as an undrafted rookie free agent from Marshall. He spent the majority of his rookie season on Washington’s practice squad before being released following training camp in 2020.

Feaster spent time on the practice squads of the Lions and Giants in 2020 as a rookie. He entered the league with Jacksonville as an undrafted rookie free agent out of South Carolina. Feaster played at South Carolina in 2019 as a graduate transfer after spending his first three seasons at Clemson.

Garcia-Williams signed with San Francisco as an undrafted rookie free agent from UAB in 2019. The 49ers released him following training camp that season. Garcia-Williams was a defensive lineman in college.

Roberson played collegiately at Wayne State University.

Cardinals announce five signings, including Ryan Bee, Tavien Feaster originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Projecting Titans’ offensive depth chart ahead of 2021 NFL draft

    A look at how things might shake out on the Tennessee Titans' offensive depth chart before the draft and with the players under contract.

  • Dennis Gardeck, Kylie Fitts sign one-year tenders

    Gardeck was a restricted free agent and Fitts was an exclusive rights free agent.

  • Bill Belichick addresses Robert Kraft's criticism of Patriots' draft history

    Robert Kraft hinted at a "different" NFL Draft process in New England, so what does that look like? Bill Belichick addressed the Patriots owner's comments Thursday.

  • Mike Daniels reveals why he re-signed with Bengals — and it’s a good sign

    Cincinnati Bengals DL Mike Daniels has huge praise for head coach Zac Taylor.

  • Raiders waive Maurice Hurst and Arden Key; release Kyle Sloter

    The Raiders have released a pair of defensive linemen who were part of the team’s first draft class after Jon Gruden returned as their head coach in 2018. The team announced that they have released defensive tackle Maurice Hurst and defensive end Arden Key. They also released quarterback Kyle Sloter. Hurst was a fifth-round pick [more]

  • Coach K promotes Nolan Smith to assistant coach. What that means for Duke basketball.

    The former ACC player of the year fills the job vacated by Nate James’ move to Austin Peay.

  • Kelvin Gastelum has his new 'mind coach' to thank for renewed focus

    Gastelum has shown remarkable talent at times, but he’s the first to admit that consistency hasn’t been his strong suit.

  • ‘Lord of the Rings’ Orc Actor Tells the Story of His Panic Attack Under Prosthetics During Filming

    If actor Stephen Ure ripped off his prosthetics, it could have cost the production over $10,000 in filming delays.

  • How will the new NCAA Transfer Rule affect recruiting in college sports? | Yahoo Sports College Podcast

    Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss the new transfer rule in the NCAA, which allows athletes to transfer once without penalty, and how the new rule will affect recruiting and coaching styles.

  • Josh Allen feels a sense of “rejuvenation” with new coach, position change

    The third-year edge rusher said that he feels "rejuvenated" by the new staff coming to town and the change to a 3-4 front.

  • NFL announces first sportsbook partnerships

    When NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke to the media after the league announced its new broadcasting contracts last month, he said the league would “find ways we can engage fans through legalized sports betting” during the life of those deals. That continued a major shift in attitude for a league that had long worked to [more]

  • Saddiq Bey with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers

    Saddiq Bey (Detroit Pistons) with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers, 04/14/2021

  • UFC Vegas 23 results: Marvin Vettori routs Kevin Holland, calls for Israel Adesanya

    Streaking middleweight Marvin Vettori topped the UFC Vegas 23 results on Saturday with a rout of Kevin Holland. Following the dominant victory, Vettori called for a rematch with UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. UFC Vegas 23 results: Marvin Vettori dominates Kevin Holland for five rounds Marvin Vettori takes down Kevin Holland at UFC Vegas 23 The first round of the main event started with an ugly kick from Holland that delivered flush right into Vettori’s crotch area that would make any man cringe in perceptible pain. After that illegal foray, the first round was a mix between exchanges on the feet between the two middleweight contenders, along with clinch work that for the most part was dominated by the no. 6 ranked Vettori. Toward the end of the first, Vettori secured a takedown and maintained ground control until a beautiful transition from Holland to take the fight back to the feet. The second round was reminiscent of Holland’s fight with Derek Brunson just three weeks ago, with Vettori securing a takedown and maintaining control for roughly four and a half minutes. “The Italian Dream” succeeded with ground and pound strikes and his offensive ground work led to noticeable damage to Holland’s left eye, which eventually led to some significant swelling. Vettori again took Holland back to the ground in the third, maintaining dominant control. Vettori sank in an arm triangle choke, where it appeared to be the beginning of the end. But the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt maintained composure and refused to concede, which led to Vettori resorting to alternatives. Vettori then gained control of Holland’s back before going back to stand-up where the Italian grinded out his opponent with clinch control. Vettori and Holland briefly exchanged strikes in the beginning of the fourth round before Vettori went back to the well and secured yet another takedown, generating offense from dominant ground position for the majority of the round. Holland appeared to shake Vettori with strikes in the beginning of the fifth before the Italian went back to his successful formula that told the story of the majority of the fight, again dominating the round with ground control and frequent ground and pound offense. The fight went to decision with Vettori getting the unanimous decision nod with a 50-44 score from all three judges. Vettori set a middleweight record with 11 takedowns that capped off an incredibly dominant performance in the main event of UFC on ABC 2. After the fight, Vettori called for a shot at UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who defeated Vettori via split decision in 2018. UFC Vegas 23 results: Arnold Allen takes the nod over Sodiq Yusuff Arnold Allen punches Sodiq Yusuff at UFC Vegas 23 The co-main event started with a fast pace, with Yusuff sinking in a tight guillotine choke before Allen rolled to his back and ultimately escaped. Later in the round, Allen dropped Yusuff with a left jab, but was ultimately unable to capitalize. Yusuff made adjustments and came out in the second round with more composure. Rather than loading up with his punches in the beginning of the second, he picked his shots, electing to touch Allen with precision. Allen had highlights of his own in the second, partially connecting on Yusuff with a left high kick followed by a hard left hook that stung him, but the Nigerian featherweight was ultimately able to weather the storm. The third round was a story of stamina, with Yusuff appearing to have more in the gas tank. The two traded control of the clinch against the fence. All in all, the bout went to a decision in a strategic matchup with Yusuff outstriking Allen, despite more significant highlight moments from the featherweight Englishman. Ultimately, those highlight moments culminated in a unanimous decision victory for Arnold Allen. With his victory over the no. 11 ranked Yusuff, the no. 10 ranked featherweight gained his tenth straight victory (seventh straight in the UFC) while also retaining his undefeated record in the UFC. UFC Vegas 23 results: Julian Marquez puts Sam Alvey to sleep Julian Marquez punches Sam Alvey at UFC Vegas 23 Julian Marquez stayed in the win column with a second-round modified rear-naked choke finish of “Smilin’” Sam Alvey. The first couple of minutes in the first round served as a feeling out process before the two middleweights began swinging. Momentum swayed both ways as Marquez wobbled Alvey and briefly dropped him before Alvey regained his wits, even coming back to noticeably hurt Marquez with strikes of his own. Once the second round started, however, Marquez successfully utilized feints and went on to connect with a beautiful combination punctuated by a right jab followed by a left hook that dropped the 50-fight veteran. “The Cuban Missile Crisis” subsequently sank in a rear-naked choke which put Alvey to sleep 2:07 into the second round. Less than two months after submitting Maki Pitolo in a comeback win at UFC 258, Marquez now has two victories inside of two months this year with plenty of time in 2021 to add more wins to his 9-2 record. https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1380981261867626503 UFC Vegas 23 results: Mackenzie Dern snuffs out Nina Nunes Mackenzie Dern punches Nina Nunes (Ansaroff) at UFC Vegas 23 No. 11 ranked strawweight Mackenzie Dern continued her tear through the UFC strawweight division by submitting no. 5 ranked Nina Nunes (formerly Nina Ansaroff). Dern and Nunes started the fight by trading shots on the feet before Dern quickly got Nunes to the ground and maintained control. From there, Dern exercised patience and isolated Nunes’ left arm. After straightening her arm and securing an armbar, Nunes tapped 4:48 into the first round. With the victory over Nunes, Dern extended her win streak to four. It would not be far-fetched to assume that the BJJ ace will break into the top five of the strawweight division with this victory, as well. https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1380974110868639757 Bellator 256 results: Ryan Bader pummels Lyoto Machida UFC Vegas 23 Results UFC Vegas 23 Main Card Marvin Vettori def Kevin Holland by unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-44)Arnold Allen def Sodiq Yusuff by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Julian Marquez def Sam Alvey by technical submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:07, R2Mackenzie Dern def Nina Nunes* by submission (armbar) at 4:48, R1 – *Formerly Nina AnsaroffDaniel Rodriguez def Mike Perry by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26) UFC Vegas 23 Prelims Joe Solecki def Jim Miller by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)Mateusz Gamrot def Scott Holtzman by KO (punches) at 1:22, R2Erin Blanchfield vs. Norma Dumont -- Canceled after Dumont missed weightJohn Makdessi def Ignacio Bahamondes by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)Jarjis Danho def Yorgan De Castro by KO (punch) at 3:02, R1Jack Shore def Hunter Azure by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)Luis Saldana def Jordan Griffin by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Da Un Jung def William Knight by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27) UFC Vegas 23 Early Prelim Impa Kasanganay def Sasha Palatnikov by submission (rear-naked choke) at 0:26, R2 UFC Vegas 23 video coverage on YouTube

  • Anunoby, Siakam rally Raptors past Spurs 117-112

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) OG Anunoby scored 22 points, Pascal Siakam had 20 points and 11 rebounds and the short-handed Toronto Raptors beat the San Antonio Spurs 117-112 on Wednesday night. The Raptors had to go big because they were almost out of guards, and it worked in their favor. Anunoby moved down to the two-guard spot, and the Raptors got good production from newcomers Khem Birch and Eddie Gillespie at the big positions.

  • 2021 IndyCar season preview: Scott Dixon looks to beat a crowded field for his seventh title

    If Dixon wins the championship then Chip Ganassi will have a pair of seven-time champions on its team.

  • Return to Richmond: Camping World Truck Series ready for short-track showdown

    For all but a small handful of NASCAR Camping World Truck Series regulars, competition at this week‘s Richmond Raceway is a new skillset. Among the regular-season championship contenders, only Matt Crafton and Johnny Sauter have multiple previous starts at the 0.75-mile track, which is hosting the ToyotaCare 250 Saturday (1:30 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN […]

  • As Jamal Murray goes, so go the Denver Nuggets, even in heartbreaking injury

    Dreams of the underdog Denver Nuggets winning the franchise's first-ever NBA championship this season were dashed in the instance of rising star Jamal Murray's torn left ACL late Monday night.

  • Miles Bridges posterizes Clint Capela with ferocious dunk of the year finalist

    Miles Bridges dunked on Clint Capela so hard that he may not actually exist anymore.

  • Luka Doncic hits buzzer-beating, 3-point floater to stun Grizzlies

    Luka Doncic makes absolutely no sense.

  • NHL roundup: Flames topple Leafs in OT

    Johnny Gaudreau scored 36 seconds into overtime to give the visiting Calgary Flames a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. Following a 1-8-0 stretch, the Flames have now won consecutive games. Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm each had a goal and an assist for Calgary.