Cardinals announce final cuts, trim roster to 53 players

The Arizona Cardinals have announced the roster moves to get their final roster down to 53 players.

They moved quarterback Kyler Murray to the regular season PUP reserve and rookie cornerback to the regular-season NFI reserve. They placed rookie offensive lineman Jon Gaines on injured reserve, ending his season after suffering a knee injury in the preseason finale, and waived cornerback Kyler McMichael with an injury designation.

They made 31 players cuts as well. They are as follows:

Players with less than four years service will have to clear waivers. After that, if unclaimed by another team, they can be re-signed to the practice squad.

More roster moves will come in the days to come.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire