Cardinals announce final cuts, trim roster to 53 players
The Arizona Cardinals have announced the roster moves to get their final roster down to 53 players.
They moved quarterback Kyler Murray to the regular season PUP reserve and rookie cornerback to the regular-season NFI reserve. They placed rookie offensive lineman Jon Gaines on injured reserve, ending his season after suffering a knee injury in the preseason finale, and waived cornerback Kyler McMichael with an injury designation.
They made 31 players cuts as well. They are as follows:
QB David Blough
QB Jeff Driskel
RB Ty’Son Williams
RB Stevie Scott
WR Brian Cobbs
WR Davion Davis
WR Kaden Davis
WR Brandon Smith
TE Joel Honigford
TE Nosh Togiai
TE Bernhard Seikovits
OL Cohl Cabral
OL Hayden Howerton
OL Braylon Jones
DL Eric Banks
DL Jacob Slade
LB David Anenih
LB Zach McCloud
LB Kyle Soelle
CB Bobby Price
CB Quavian White
S Kendell Brooks
LS Aaron Brewer
Players with less than four years service will have to clear waivers. After that, if unclaimed by another team, they can be re-signed to the practice squad.
More roster moves will come in the days to come.
