Cardinals announce dates, times of preseason matchups

The Arizona Cardinals released their regular-season schedule last week and their three preseason opponents. One of the dates and times were announced.

On Wednesday, the Cardinals announced their finalized preseason schedule. The two previously scheduled games were set and the one that was announced had a slight time change.

Here are the dates and times of their three preseason games.

2024 Arizona Cardinals preseason schedule

Preseason Game 1

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals

Location: State Farm Stadium

Date and time: Saturday, August 10, 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. Arizona time)

Preseason Game 2

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium

Date and time: Saturday, August 17, 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. Arizona time)

Preseason Game 3

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos

Location: Empower Field at Mile High

Date and time: Sunday, August 25, 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. Arizona time)

The game against the Broncos was previously announced as a 2:30 p.m. Arizona time kickoff. That game will be nationally televised on CBS.

The other two games will be televised locally but the local television partner for the coming preseason has not been announced.

Leading up to their second preseason game when they face the Colts, the Cardinals will hold joint practices.

