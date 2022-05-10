Cardinals announce coaching promotions, additions

In years past, the Arizona Cardinals have made announcements about changes to and promotions in the coaching staff much earlier in the offseason. They officially announced changes and promotions for the coming season on Tuesday.

They added a new defensive line coach to replace Brentson Buckner, who left to be defensive line coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars, working with former teammate and Cardinals position coach Mike Caldwell, who is the new defensive coordinator this year.

They also promoted five coaches, including two co-passing game coordinators and an associate head coach.

A rundown of the moves is below.

Matt Burke named defensive line coach

Burke was reported to be the new defensive line coach months ago.

Burke is reunited with Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Burke worked with Joseph on the Cincinnati Bengals coaching staff in 2014-2015. Joseph coached defensive backs and Burke coached linebackers.

When Joseph became defensive coordinator in 2016 for the Miami Dolphins, Burke joined his staff as linebackers coach. When Joseph became head coach of the Denver Broncos, Burke replaced Joseph as defensive coordinator, a position he held for two seasons under head coach Adam Gase.

In 2019-2020, he was on the defensive staff of the Philadelphia Eagles and was game management coach in 2021 for the New York Jets under head coach Robert Saleh.

He has been coaching in the NFL since 2004 and mostly has coached linebackers, although he did coach defensive linemen in Philly.

Shawn Jefferson an associate head coach

Jefferson was hired last year to be the wide receivers coach. He will still coach receivers but carry the title of associate head coach, which is slightly different than assistant head coach, a title that Jeff Rodgers, who is also special teams coordinator, has carried since 2019. Jefferson held the assistant head coach title when he was with the New York Jets 2019-2020. The former NFL receiver has also coached with Miami (2016-18), Tennessee (2013-15) and Detroit (2005-12) in his career.

Cam Turner, Spencer Whipple are now co-passing game coordinators

The Cardinals still do not have an offensive coordinator but now have two co-passing game coordinators and a run-game coordinator. Sean Kugler earned the run-game coordinator title last offseason.

Turner and Whipple now get the co-coordinator titles.

Turner has been with the team since 2018. He was an offensive assistant under Steve Wilks and retained by Kliff Kingsbury and was promoted to quarterbacks coach last season

Whipple called plays for the Cardinals while Kingsbury was out under COVID protocols this past season. He was the offensive quality control coach in 2019 after he coached in the college ranks for seven years, and then was an assistant receivers coach the last two seasons.

Mike Bercovici named offensive assistant

Bercovici spent the last two seasons as a coaching assistant after he was a graduate assistant on offense at Arizona State, where he played ball collegiately. He now joins the offensive staff.

Kenny Bell names chief of staff/offensive assistant

Bell has worked with Kingsbury for 13 years. He was Kingsbury’s assistant to the head coach the last three seasons. Now he is part of the offensive staff. It is quite possible he will handle quality control responsibilities on offense. Jim Dray was the team’s offensive quality control coach previously but left to become tight ends coach for the Chicago Bears.

The Cardinals did not name a QC coach and Bell handled those duties at Houston when Kingsbury was offensive coordinator there in the college ranks.

