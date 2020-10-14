Cardinals announce addition of CB Prince Amukamara to practice squad

It was reported the Arizona Cardinals intended on signing cornerback Prince Amukamara after he visited the team last week. The team made that expected move official on Tuesday, although it did not come as completely expected.

Amukamara was signed to the practice squad instead of the 53-man roster, just as they did with veteran safety T.J. Ward a couple of weeks ago. They released receiver Jaron Brown from the practice squad to make room for him.

He enters his 10th NFL season. He played high school ball in Arizona at Apollo High School, giving the Cardinals yet another homegrown player on their team along with Byron Murphy, Christian Kirk and D.J. Foster.

He spent five seasons with the New York Giants, then one with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the las three with the Chicago Bears. He signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason but released before the start of the year.

In 2019, in 15 games and 15 starts, he had 53 tackles and 10 pass breakups. In 2018, he had 66 tackles, three interceptions, 12 pass breakups, and two forced fumbles.

