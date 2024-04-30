Cardinals announce 3 undrafted rookie signings, 1 roster cut

The Arizona Cardinals, with 12 player selections in the 2024 NFL draft, brought their offseason roster to 88 players. That left room for only two other players.

They announced the signing of three undrafted rookies and one release.

They released long snapper Matt Hembrough, signed as an undrafted rookie last year out of Oklahoma State. He spent the year on injured reserve.

He was released because they added a long snapper among their rookie free agents.

Their three undrafted rookie signings are:

Defensive lineman Myles Murphy, North Carolina

Long snapper Joe Shimko, N.C. State

Receiver Xavier Weaver, Colorado

Murphy is 6-foot-4 and 309 pounds. He played four seasons for the Tar Heels and had seven career sacks and 17 career tackles for loss.

Shimko played five seasons for N.C. State and won the Patrick Mannelly Award following the 2023 season as the nation’s top long snapper. He was a three-time All-American selection. He was perfect on all 607 snaps of his career.

Weaver is six feet tall and 169 pounds. He played four seasons for South Florida before transferring last year to Colorado. He had 68 receptions for 908 yards and four touchdowns for Colorado.

He also returned 21 kicks over his college career.

