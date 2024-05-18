Cardinals announce 2024 Hall of Fame Inductees

ST. LOUIS – Three new names are being added to the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame this year.

It was announced Friday that Matt Morris, Whitey Kurowski, and Dave Duncan have been selected to be the 2024 induction class. Their names will be on display on the second floor of Ballpark Village, joining the 52 other members on the wall.

According to a release, Morris was selected through fan voting, Kurowski was chosen by the Red Ribbon Committee, and Duncan was selected by the Cardinal organization.

“We take great pride in the selection process we use for electing new members of the Cardinals Hall of Fame,” Bill DeWitt Jr., Cardinals Chairman and CEO, said in a release. “I’d like to thank our fans as well as the Red Ribbon Committee who cast their votes for this year’s induction class. Congratulations to Matt Morris, Dave Duncan, and the late Whitey Kurowski on this tremendous honor. We look forward to celebrating the achievements of these players during our induction ceremony in September.”

This will be the tenth induction ceremony since the inaugural class was inducted on Opening Day in 2014, the Cardinals said.

Below are the summaries of each member’s career with the Cardinals as stated in the release:

Matt Morris (1997 – 2005) “During his eight seasons with the Cardinals, Matt Morris achieved a .620 winning percentage to rank fourth in franchise history among pitchers with at least 1,000 innings. He won 11 or more games six times and his 101 wins with the Cardinals are tied for 11 th -most. The right-hander’s finest season came in 2001, when he went 22-8 (tied for the most wins in the Majors), earned the first of back-to-back All-Star Game selections and finished third in National League Cy Young Award voting. Morris ranks sixth on the Cardinals’ all-time strikeouts list with 986. He pitched for five N.L. Central Division championship teams and made 11 postseason starts (third-most in franchise annals).”

Whitey Kurowski (1941 – 1949) “Whitey Kurowski was the third baseman during the greatest regime of Cardinals history–playing for the 1942, 1944 and 1946 World Series champions, along with the 1943 National League pennant winners. He clinched the 1942 World Series with a ninth-inning home run in the decisive Game 5 against the New York Yankees. Kurowski was selected to the NL All-Star team five straight seasons from 1943-47. He played 868 games at the hot corner, the fourth-most in franchise annals. Kurowski overcame a childhood bone infection that resulted in his right arm being several inches shorter than his left.”

Dave Duncan (1996 – 2011) “One of the most revered pitching coaches in baseball history, Dave Duncan worked in lockstep with Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa. His 16-year coaching tenure is tied for the fourth-longest in Cardinals history. Under Duncan, St. Louis ranked in the top half in the National League in ERA during 12 seasons. He mentored four Cardinals 20-game winners, including 2005 Cy Young Award recipient Chris Carpenter. The Cardinals made the playoffs nine times with Duncan on staff, highlighted by winning the 2006 and 2011 World Series. They also were NL champions in 2004 and captured eight Central Division crowns.”



A ceremony will be held for the newest additions Sept. 7 at Ballpark Village.

