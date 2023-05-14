Cardinals among teams logging most travel miles in 2023 season

The Arizona Cardinals know their 2023 schedule and know when they will face each one of their opponents. As they are slated to face teams in the NFC East and AFC North, they will travel a bit. They also make a trip to Chicago for one of their road games.

And this year, the NFC plays nine road games, meaning NFC teams will travel more than the AFC.

The Cardinals are among the teams in the league to log the most travel miles, according to Bookies.com.

They will log the seventh-most travel miles in the NFL with 25,126 total miles, covering 25 times zones.

Their division rivals, the Seattle Seahawks, are No. 1 in miles traveled for the season at 31,600 miles. In fact all three NFC West teams travel more than the Cardinals.

It will be fewer miles than last season for Arizona because they do not have to travel to Mexico City this season.

For the best local Phoenix news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to azcentral.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

More Arizona Cardinals offseason!

Initial betting odds for Cardinals' 2023 games 6th-round pick Dante Still signs rookie contract PODCAST: Reactions to the Cardinals' 2023 schedule

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire