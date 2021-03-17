Cardinals among Patrick Peterson’s preferred teams in free agency

The Cardinals have not yet announced a deal with soon-to-be free agent cornerback Patrick Peterson. He has publicly stated on multiple occasions he wants to remain with the team. Of course, the part we don’t know is what his asking price is. Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill has suggested Peterson and other veterans will need to work with the team on compensation because of the decreased salary cap this year. According to ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss, Peterson has a list of three preferred teams to join this offseason as he becomes a free agent this week.