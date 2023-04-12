Cardinals among Michigan DL Mazi Smith’s many meetings

It is prospect visit season for the NFL as the NFL draft is in a little more than two weeks. Teams are getting their official top-30 visits done and that means prospects are busy.

One very busy prospect is Michigan defensive lineman Mazi Smith.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Smith has had visits and meetings with more than 20 teams.

Among them are the Arizona Cardinals.

Smith, a large and freakishly athletic interior defender, is projected to be drafted as high as the late first round.

Multiple mock drafts have had the Cardinals selecting him in the second round.

He is almost 6-foot-3 and weighed 323 pounds at the NFL combine. Only one player had more than his 34 bench press reps of 225 pounds. At his pro day, he did not run the 40 but did show good explosiveness for his size with a 29.5-inch vertical leap and 8-foot-11 broad jump. He had 48 tackles, 2.5 for loss and a half sack in 2022 for the Wolverines.

