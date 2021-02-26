Cardinals among many teams to meet with CB Greg Newsome II

The Arizona Cardinals have a gaping hole at cornerback this offseason before free agency and the NFL draft. Four of the cornerbacks who played last season are all going to be free agents and might not return, including Patrick Peterson.

It is quite likely the Cardinals both sign a cornerback or two in free agency and draft one.

To prepare for that, they are doing their homework on cornerback prospects.

One such prospect is Northwestern corner Greg Newsome II. According to Justin Melo, the Cardinals are one of many teams who have met with him virtually.

He played in only three games last season for the Wildcats but had an interception and seven pass breakups. He is 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, so he has the NFL size and frame for the position.

An addition of him to the roster would give some much-needed talent at the position.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story continues

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



