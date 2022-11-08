Cardinals All-Pro Budda Baker will reportedly miss multiple weeks with ankle injury

An already struggling Cardinals defense got more bad news on Monday.

Arizona safety Budda Baker has a high ankle sprain that will sideline him for multiple weeks, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports. Baker injured his ankle during Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

A defensive captain, Baker is a three-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler. He leads the Cardinals with 71 tackles in 2022. His loss is a significant blow to a 3-6 Cardinals team struggling to stay afloat in the NFC playoff race. The Cardinals rank 26th in yards and 31st in points allowed per game.

Budda Baker reportedly has a high ankle sprain. (Kelsey Grant/Getty Images)

Per Rapoport, the Cardinals hope that Baker can return within three weeks. Arizona has a pair of NFC West matchups against the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers upcoming before a Week 13 date with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Cardinals are already thin a safety with verteran backup Charles Washington on injured reserve with a chest injury. Chris Banjo projects to start in Baker's absence alongside starting strong safety Jalen Thompson.