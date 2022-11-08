Cardinals All-Pro Budda Baker will reportedly miss multiple weeks with ankle injury
An already struggling Cardinals defense got more bad news on Monday.
Arizona safety Budda Baker has a high ankle sprain that will sideline him for multiple weeks, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports. Baker injured his ankle during Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
A defensive captain, Baker is a three-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler. He leads the Cardinals with 71 tackles in 2022. His loss is a significant blow to a 3-6 Cardinals team struggling to stay afloat in the NFC playoff race. The Cardinals rank 26th in yards and 31st in points allowed per game.
Per Rapoport, the Cardinals hope that Baker can return within three weeks. Arizona has a pair of NFC West matchups against the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers upcoming before a Week 13 date with the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Cardinals are already thin a safety with verteran backup Charles Washington on injured reserve with a chest injury. Chris Banjo projects to start in Baker's absence alongside starting strong safety Jalen Thompson.