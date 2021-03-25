Cardinals agree to terms with Darrell Daniels, Charles Washington

The Cardinals agreed to terms with tight end Darrell Daniels and safety Charles Washington on one-year contracts, the team announced Thursday.

Daniels stays put in Arizona after playing 25 games with nine starts the past three seasons. He appeared in 12 games with a career-high eight starts last season for the Cardinals and had eight receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown.

Daniels, 26, originally joined the Cardinals in 2018 off waivers from Seattle. He entered the league with Indianapolis as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2017 from the University of Washington.

Daniels appeared in 21 games with Indianapolis and Seattle before joining the Cardinals.

In his career, Daniels has played 46 games with 14 starts and has 12 receptions for 122 yards and one touchdown.

Washington, 28, returns to Arizona after appearing in 27 games the past two seasons with the Cardinals.

He played 15 games last season and had a career-high 13 special teams tackles to go along with a forced fumble and three tackles on defense.

Washington joined the Cardinals in 2019 off waivers from Detroit and played 12 games in his first season with Arizona.

He entered the league with Detroit as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2016 out of Fresno State and appeared in 29 games with the Lions.

In his career, Washington has played 56 games and has 33 special teams tackles and 10 tackles on defense.

