The Cardinals announced the signings of 12 undrafted free agents Monday.

They include Virginia Tech receiver Changa Hodge, who injured his ACL during spring ball last year and appeared in only five games. In 2019 at Villanova, Hodge caught 65 receptions for 1,118 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The Cardinals drafted his former Virginia Tech teammate, offensive lineman Lecitus Smith, in the sixth round.

Arizona also signed Oklahoma defensive lineman LaRon Stokes, who appeared in 32 games with 15 starts and totaled 35 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks with the Sooners.

The Cardinals’ other signees were Georgia Southern cornerback Darrell Baker Jr., Colorado State defensive lineman Manny Jones, Boise State safety Kekaula Kaniho, LSU receiver Jontre Kirklin, Central Methodist defensive lineman Will Miles, Tennessee receiver JaVonta Payton, Vanderbilt tight end Chris Pierce Jr., Fresno State running back Ronnie Rivers, Northwestern receiver Stephon Robinson Jr. and Auburn linebacker Chandler Wooten.

Cardinals agree to terms with 12 college free agents originally appeared on Pro Football Talk