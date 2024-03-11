Cardinals agree to contract with free agent linebacker Mack Wilson

The Cardinals are adding veteran linebacker Mack Wilson in free agency.

Wilson has agreed to a three-year contract with Arizona, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The deal reportedly has a base value of $12.75 million.

The 26-year-old Wilson was a fifth-round draft pick of the Browns out of Alabama in 2019. He played three seasons in Cleveland before he was traded to New England in 2022 and spent two seasons with the Patriots.

Last season Wilson played 27 percent of the Patriots' defensive snaps and 68 percent of special teams snaps, and he'll likely be a contributor on both defense and special teams in Arizona as well.