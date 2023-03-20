Cardinals agree to a 2-year deal with Eagles free agent WR Zach Pascal

The Eagles need to find another tone-setter at wide receiver after Zach Pascal followed Jonathan Gannon to Arizona.

The veteran wide receiver is signing a two-year deal with the Cardinals.

The #AZCardinals have agreed to terms with WR Zach Pascal on a two-year deal, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Pascal and new Cards HC Jonathan Gannon were together with the #Colts and #Eagles, so Gannon knows well what Pascal can do as a well-rounded receiver. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 20, 2023

