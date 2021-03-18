Cardinals agree to 2-year contract with veteran K Matt Prater

The Cardinals have added a kicker. Zane Gonzalez will not be back in 2021. The team announced it had agreed to terms with veteran Matt Prater on a two-year contract. Prater will be 37 years old this season and is entering his 15th NFL season, having spent the last seven seasons with the Lions. In his career, he has made 83.2% of his field-goal attempts. including 74.6% from 50 yards and beyond and 69.6% from 40-49 yards. He was 21-of-28 in 2020 for a 75% conversion rate, his lowest rate since 2008, but has been one of the more consistent kickers with one of the strongest legs in the league for a long time