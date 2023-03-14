Cardinals agree to a 2-year, $11 million deal with Eagles’ free agent linebacker Kyzir White

Glenn Erby
Kyzir White will be reuniting with Jonathan Gannon, as the free agent linebacker is signing a two-year, $11 million deal with the Arizona Cardinals according to Jordan Schultz.

The former Chargers linebacker signed a one-year deal and was a strong presence at the WILL linebacker spot logging 110 tackles and 3 tackles for loss.

Nakobe Dean is ready for an increased role, and with T.J. Edwards also exiting via the free agency process, Howie Roseman may have a choice to make in the draft.

