Cardinals advance to Class 5 district title game

May 16—RAYTOWN, Mo. — The Webb City High School Cardinals' baseball team advanced to its fifth straight district final with an 11-1 run-rule win over Belton on Thursday at Raytown South High School during the Class 5 District 7 tournament.

Webb City (25-7), the fourth-ranked team in Class 5 and the top seed in the district tourney, got on the board early when Andrew Young scored on a Shaun Hunt sacrifice fly to center field in the bottom of the first frame. Shadrach Salazar extended his hitting streak to 11 games and made it 2-0 when he drove in Brody Eggleston with a single to right field.

The Cardinals expanded their lead to 4-0 in the bottom of the third inning when Christian Brock scored on a wild pitch and Hunter Shull scooted home on a throwing error by the catcher.

The Redbirds exploded for four more runs in the bottom of the fourth frame. Eggleston scored on a wild pitch before Brock drove home Drew Vonder Haar with a double to right field. Salazar hit a sacrifice ground ball to plate Hunt to make it 7-0, and Brock stole home to give the Cardinals an 8-0 advantage heading into the fifth inning.

Belton (10-23) scored its only run of the game when George Shrum grounded into a double play, but drove Lane Clowers home.

Webb City expanded its lead to 10-0 in the bottom of the sixth on a two-run homer by Brock that scored Vonder Harr. They secured the 11-1 run-rule win when Shull swatted a line drive double to centerfield that plated Salazar.

Cardinal starter Landon Fletcher gave up no runs on two hits while striking out four and walking none in five innings of work.

Belton starter Luke Mittelstadt gave up five runs on six hits while striking out two and walking two in 3 1/3 innings.

Brock led the Redbirds at the plate, finishing 3 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs. Salazar was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run, Shull was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run and Young was 2 for 4 with a run.

Kaden and Kyan Williams both went 1 for 2 for Belton.

The win marked the second straight year the Cardinals eliminated Belton in the semifinals. Last year, the Cardinals defeated Belton 3-2 in extra innings. Webb City also beat Belton earlier this season 4-1 in the Red and Blue Tournament in Springfield.

Webb City will face the winner of (2) Carl Junction High School and (3) Warrensburg High School for the district title at 5 p.m. Monday at Belton High School. Results of the Carl Junction/Warrensburg game were not available at press time.