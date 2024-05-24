Cardinals advance to Class 4 semifinals

May 23—The 31st win of the season for Benton baseball came in dominant fashion as the Cardinals got to pack up early in the Class 4 quarterfinals.

Superb hitting and shutout pitching was the exact formula in route to a 16-0 victory for the Cardinals over District 14 champion St. Michael the Archangel in just three innings played.

As suprerb as the hitting was for the Cardinals, the main story became the performance of senior pitcher Jackson Kanacsky, who put the cherry on top with a three-inning no-hitter on Thursday to help the Cardinals advance.

The Cardinals now move on to the Class 4 semifinals in Ozark, Missouri, where they will face 18-6 MICDS next Wednesday for a chance to advance to the state championship.

