How do the Cardinals adjust at WR vs. 49ers without A.J. Green?

The Arizona Cardinals will likely be without starting wide receiver A.J. Green when they take on the San Francisco 49ers on the road this weekend. He tested positive for COVID-19 and has been placed on the COVID list. There is a small possibility he can be back for the game but it isn’t likely.

As a result, it will require some adjustments at receiver for the Cardinals.

What are their options?

We go through them below.

Swap in Andy Isabella for Green

This option would cause the fewest changes.

Isabella is listed as Green’s backup at the ‘Z’ receiver position. As they did with Antoine Wesley last week when DeAndre Hopkins, they could simply leave everyone else’s roles the same and put Isabella in Green’s spot.

Shift roles, using Isabella

With a full week of practice without Green, the most likely scenario is this — Christian Kirk slides over to the ‘Z’, where he played last season. Rondale Moore gets more playing time in the slot and, when the Cardinals go with four receivers, Isabella plays outside and Kirk slides inside, much like Byron Muprhy does at cornerback.

Kirk only plays outside

Rather than having Kirk play two positions, he could stay outside exclusively like Green would.

Moore plays in the slot and Isabella plays inside as well.

They completely bypass Isabella, involving Greg Dortch

On Wednesday’s NFL transactions report, the Cardinals protected receiver Greg Dortch so he cannot be signed from the practice squad to another team.

Dortch played very well in the preseason.

If Moore’s role increases, Dortch could simply be elevated to return punts and perhaps kicks.

But he could also have a role on offense.

In this scenario, Kirk plays exclusively at Green’s position at the ‘Z’ and doesn’t play in the slot at all. Moore plays in the slot primarily and, when the Cardinals go with four receivers, it is Dortch that joins Moore inside.

This scenario would play out if they think Kirk outside and Dortch inside is a better combination than Kirk inside and Isabella outside.

