Cardinals adding former Patriots, Browns OL Hjalte Froholdt

The Arizona Cardinals have added an interior lineman in free agency, albeit a player you likely have not heard of.

The team announced Wednesday it agreed to terms with offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt, formerly of the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns, on a two-year contract.

Froholdt is listed at 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds. He was drafted out of Arkansas by the Patriots in the fourth round in 2019, the last year Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort was director of college scouting.

He spent two years with the Patriots before he was signed by the Texans and then the Browns signed him off their practice squad and spent two years with them.

In 2022, he played in all 17 games, starting six. He started four games at center and two at right guard. Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing was quarterbacks coach for the Browns last season.

Froholdt will, at minimum, be interior offensive line depth and perhaps is a player the team projects as a starter this coming season.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire's Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red.

