Cardinals adding CB Isaiah Johnson to practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals are thin at cornerback because of the injuries to Robert Alford, who is on injured reserve, and Marco Wilson, who suffered a shoulder injury last weekend.

They tried to sign Bashaud Breeland, only to have him test positive for COVIS-19.

They are adding another cornerback to the practice squad.

According to Aaron Wilson, they are signing former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson.

Johnson played collegiately at Houston and was drafted by the Raiders in the fourth round in 2019.

He played two seasons for them. Last season, he played in 14 games, had 13 tackles and four pass breakups. He played 127 special teams snaps and 181 defensive snaps.

He has size at 6-2, 210 lbs.

He will give them another body for practice on the scout team, but it is possible he is elevated to at least play on special teams.

