Cardinals added OL Billy Price ‘as insurance’ for O-line

The Arizona Cardinals made a roster move this week, adding center Billy Price to the active roster, signing him from the Las Vegas Raiders’ practice squad.

The move was a bit of a surprise until the team released its first injury report of the week Wednesday. Starting left guard Justin Pugh, starting center Rodney Hudson and backup guard Max Garcia all did not practice Wednesday with injuries.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said the addition of Price, who has really only played center in the NFL but can play guard as well, was because of the uncertainty of the available linemen for this week.

“It’s one of those deals where it’s going to be basically until the weekend before we know who can go,” Kingsbury said Wednesday. “You all saw that we signed Billy Price and that’s really as insurance to see who all can play and who can’t numbers-wise.”

Pugh is day-to-day with an elbow injury. Garcia has a toe injury and Hudson, who normally would have missed Wednesday’s practice with a day off for rest, is listed with a knee injury for the second week in a row.

If neither Pugh nor Garcia can play, then backup center Sean Harlow would be called upon to start, leaving the Cardinals with no backup center except for rookie Lecitus Smith, who has not played center before coming to the NFL.

Having Price gives them experience behind Hudson if he gets hurt.

Ideally, he won’t have to play, but he is there if things get bad.

