Cardinals add WR Jeff Smith to practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals announced a practice squad move on Wednesday. They signed receiver Jeff Smith to the practice squad.

Smith is 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds. He spent the last four seasons with the New York Jets. In four seasons, he played in 36 games, starting seven, and had 34 catches for 426 yards.

He spent the offseason with the New York Giants and was waived with an injury designation in August.

He replaces receiver Daniel Arias, who was cut from the practice squad earlier in the week.

