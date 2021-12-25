Cardinals add WR Greg Dortch, P Ryan Winslow, others to active roster

The Arizona Cardinals added four players from the practice squad to the active roster in moves hours before their Week 16 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

They signed receiver Greg Dortch from the practice squad to the active roster, suggesting that Rondale Moore, officially questionable for the game with an ankle injury that kept him out of practice all week, will not be able to play.

They elevated punter Ryan Winslow, defensive lineman Josh Mauro and cornerback Kevin Peterson to the roster. Winslow was a standard elevation, while Mauro and Peterson were COVID-19 replacements. Punter Andy Lee and center Rodney Hudson remain on the COVID list.

Since no offensive linemen were added, it would appear that Max Garcia will at least be active and could start at center. They only have eight linemen on the active roster and need eight active for the game.

With Mauro’s elevation, it suggests that Zach Kerr, questionable with a rib injury, will not be able to play. Defensive lineman Jordan Phillips was ruled out with a knee injury.

