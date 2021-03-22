Cardinals add veteran OL Brian Winters in free agency

The Arizona Cardinals announced a pair of free agent roster moves on the offseason. One was the return of veteran offensive lineman Max Garcia. The other is a newcomer.

The Cardinals have agreed to terms with veteran guard Brian Winters, who spent last season with the Buffalo Bills.

Winters enters his ninth year in the NFL. He spent seven seasons with the New York Jets and last season with the Bills.

He has been a starter at both guard positions throughout his career but mostly has played right guard. In 105 career games, he has started 88 of them. He played in 16 games last season, starting nine at right guard for the Bills. He also started all three playoffs games for Buffalo.

His addition makes things interesting at guard for the Cardinals. Justin Pugh remains on the roster at left guard. Justin Murray took over the starting job last season at right guard and 2020 third-round pick seems to be in the plans at guard as well.

The Winters signing is reminiscent of the J.R. Sweezy addition two seasons ago. Sweezy was effective in 2019 but declined last season.

This addition creates competition at right guard or makes it so the Cardinals can move Pugh and allow Jones and Murray to compete at left guard.

Winters is known for his toughness, much like Sweezy was.

This will be interesting to see play out as the offseason progresses.

