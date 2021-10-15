Cardinals add TE Richard Rodgers to protected practice squad players

The Arizona Cardinals protected three players on their practice squad on Tuesday. On Thursday, according to the NFL transaction report, they protected a fourth.

They added newly signed tight end Richard Rodgers.

Teams can designate up to four practice squad players as protected, keeping other teams from signing them to their active roster.

The Cardinals have two tight ends on their roster currently — Darrell Daniels and Demetrius Harris. Maxx Williams’ season was ended with a knee injury.

The Cardinals signed Rodgers because he has been in the league for many years — since 2014 — and could learn the offense quickly. If he does well this week, there could be a chance he is elevated or signed to the 53-man roster.

If not, tight end Ross Travis, one of the other protected players on the practice squad, could be elevated for the second week in a row.

With Rodgers protected, this is now the list of all four players they designated:

G Danny Isidora

TE Ross Travis

TE Richard Rodgers

CB Jace Whittaker

