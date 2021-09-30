Cardinals add OL Zack Johnson to practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals announced a number of moves on the practice squad on Wednesday. They made an additional move on Thursday, adding an offensive lineman.

Wednesday’s NFL transaction reports showed that practice squad receiver Josh Doctson was placed on the COVID reserve for the practice squad, which opened a spot on the roster.

They used it to add lineman Zack Johnson, whom they had in for a workout on Tuesday.

Johnson is a 6-6, 315-lb guard who entered the league as an undrafted rookie in 2020 out of North Dakota State.

He spent last season with the Green Bay Packers on their practice squad and was with them in training camp before being cut in August.

He can play both tackle and guard.

