Cardinals add O-line help with Illinois OL Isaiah Adams with pick No. 71

With the second of four scheduled third-round picks, the Arizona Cardinals added offensive lineman Isaiah Adams out of Illinois. They made him the 71st pick in the draft.

Adams is 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds with 33 7/8-inch arms and a 81 7/8-inch wingspan.

The native Canadian transferred to Illinois in 2022 after two seasons with Wilfrid Laurier University and two with Garden City Community College. He will turn 24 years old in July.

With Illinois, he started all 25 games he played, logging one start at left tackle, 14 at left guard and 10 at right tackle. He was a team captain in 2023.

His play at right tackle was out of necessity for the team.

He has above-average athleticism for guard and average athleticism for a lineman in general.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire