Cardinals add to lead after first interception of the season

The Cardinals didn’t intercept any passes in the first six weeks of the season, but they are finally on the board.

Daniel Jones threw a pass toward a heavily covered Golden Tate and linebacker Jordan Hicks picked off the pass without much trouble. That set the Cardinals up in Giants territory and Chase Edmonds ran 20 yards for a touchdown a couple of plays later.

It was Edmonds’s second 20-yard touchdown run of the first quarter and the Cardinals lead 14-0 at MetLife Stadium.

Jones didn’t complete a pass on the opening Giants drive. He did run 11 yards for a first down, but also took a sack from Chandler Jones one play before the interception.