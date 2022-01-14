Cardinals add Justin Pugh to practice report with hamstring injury

In this article:

The Cardinals added offensive lineman Justin Pugh to the practice report Friday. He was limited with a calf injury.

Pugh has started the past four games and finished the season with 14 appearances and 13 starts.

Linebacker Isaiah Simmons didn’t practice Friday, taking a personal day.

Defensive lineman Zach Allen (ankle) and cornerback Antonio Hamilton (tooth) were upgraded to limited after not practicing Thursday.

The rest of the team’s report remained the same.

Running back James Conner (ribs) and running back Jonathan Ward (knee) remained out of practice.

Running back Chase Edmonds (ribs/toe), receiver Rondale Moore (ankle), defensive lineman Jordan Phillips (knee) and cornerback Marco Wilson (shoulder) again were limited.

