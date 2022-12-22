The Cardinals won’t have their starting quarterback or their backup quarterback. Trace McSorley will start for the team on Christmas Day against the Bucs with Kyler Murray on injured reserve with a knee injury and Colt McCoy out with a concussion.

The Cardinals are hoping to have as many of their weapons on offense to help McSorley in his first career start.

So, it is something of a concern that the Cardinals added receiver Marquise Brown to the injury report Thursday. Brown was limited with a groin injury.

The addition of Brown as the only change to the Cardinals’ practice report.

Defensive lineman Zach Allen (hand), offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (knee/ankle), cornerback Antonio Hamilton (back) and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (back) missed practice.

Receiver Greg Dortch (knee), offensive lineman Max Garcia (shoulder), linebacker Markus Golden (ankle), cornerback Christian Matthew (shoulder), linebacker Ezekiel Turner (ankle), safety Charles Washington (chest) and cornerback Marco Wilson (neck) were limited.

Cardinals add Hollywood Brown to practice report with a groin injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk