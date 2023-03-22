Cardinals add former Titans OL Dennis Daley on 2-year contract

The Arizona Cardinals added to the offensive line room on Tuesday when they agreed to terms with former Tennessee Titans tackle Dennis Daley. He comes to Arizona on a two-year contract.

Daley is a 6-foot-6, 326-pound lineman who can play both tackle and guard. He was drafted in the sixth round in 2019 by the Carolina Panthers.

He played three seasons for Carolina and appeared in 51 games, starting 36.

Playing last season for the Titans, he played in all 17 games and started 15 at left tackle, filling in for the injured Taylor Lewan.

He adds tackle depth to the room and a player who is at least a low-end starter if needed.

He is the second former Titans player the Cardinals have signed this offseason, joining defensive lineman Kevin Strong.

Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort was with the Titans in their front office for three seasons before he was hired by the Cardinals.

