Cardinals add former Texans, Cowboys DL Carlos Watkins

The Arizona Cardinals added more defensive help. They announced they agreed to terms with defensive lineman Carlos Watkins on a one-year contract.

Watkins was drafted in the fourth round by the Houston Texans in 2017.

The 6-foot-3, 305-pound defensive lineman spent four seasons with the Texans and the last two playing for the Dallas Cowboys.

He has played in 69 career games, starting 36 of them. In his career, he has 132 tackles, five sacks, three fumble recoveries, an interception he returned for a touchdown and six pass breakups.

His best seasons were 2020 for Houston and 2021 with the Cowboys. In 2020, he played in all 16 games, starting 11, and had 27 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, two quarterback hits, a fumble recovery and three batted down passes.

In 2021, he played in 15 games, starting 14, collecting 32 tackles, five tackles for loss, a sack, a fumble recovery and an interception he returned 29 yards for a touchdown.

He could end up being a starter in 2023 for the Cardinals and should, at minimum, be a big part of the defensive rotation.

