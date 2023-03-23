Cardinals add former Lions LB Josh Woods on 1-year contract

The Arizona Cardinals have added another player to their defense and special teams unit. They announced on Thursday they agreed to terms with former Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods.

It is a one-year contract.

He was a captain for the Lions last season and had 14 special teams tackles in 17 games.

He is 6-foot-1 and 236 pounds.

He entered the league in 2018 as an undrafted rookie out of Maryland. He started with the Chicago Bears. He spent 2018 on the practice squad. After two more years, he was cit after one game in 2021 and signed by the Lions.

In his career, he has appeared in 54 career games, totaling 28 tackles, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits on defense while adding 33 tackles and a fumble recovery on special teams.

