Cardinals add former 1st-rd WR Josh Doctson, 6 other to fill practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals had 10 players signed to the practice squad earlier in the week. They have have filled their initial practice squad of the season, announcing the addition of seven more players.

The seven added players includes former first-round pick Josh Doctson, a 6-3, 206-lb wide receiver. It also includes center Michael Menet, their final draft pick this year.

They added a pair of veteran cornerbacks, a pass rusher and a pair of defensive linemen.

Here are the seven players they signed:

OLB Ron’Dell Carter

WR Josh Doctson

CB Rasul Douglas

CB Antonio Hamilton

DL Jeremiah Ledbetter

DL Jonathan Ledbetter

C Michael Menet

The Cardinals now have 17 players on the practice squad. The normal size is 16 players, but the Cardinals get an extra spot to accommodate international tight end Bernhard Seikovits.

List

2021 NFL schedule wallpaper download for all 32 NFL teams

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



