Cardinals add CB Kyler McMichael off waivers

The Arizona Cardinals have added another cornerback to the offseason roster. The team announced that it was awarded a waiver claim on cornerback Kyler McMichael, recently released by the Buffalo Bills.

McMichael is listed at 6-foot and 208 pounds. He spent last season Bills’ practice squad after initially signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted rookie free agent.

Collegiately, he played one season for Clemson in 2018, where he was teammates with Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons, and transferred to North Carolina for his final three seasons.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

In 21 games with North Carolina, he had 44 tackles, a tackle for loss, an interception and eight pass breakups.

To make room for McMichael on the roster, the Cardinals released undrafted rookie linebacker Mavin Pierre.

McMichael is the third cornerback added to the roster this week. They signed Dylan Mabin and Bobby Price earlier in the week.

An offer for Cardinals fans

For the best local Phoenix news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to azcentral.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

More Arizona Cardinals!

RB Dalvin Cook, to be released by Vikings, would be nice but odd addition for Cardinals Cardinals' preseason opener to be televised live on NFL Network 94 days till Cardinals' season opener: Stats for No. 94

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire