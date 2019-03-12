Cardinals add backup quarterback Brett Hundley

The Cardinals have a new backup quarterback. We just don’t know who he’ll be backing up yet.

Brett Hundley plans to sign a one-year contract with Arizona, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Hundley was born in Phoenix and went to Chandler High School in Chandler, Arizona, so this is a homecoming for him.

Hundley was a fifth-round pick of the Packers in 2015 who lasted three years in Green Bay before spending last year in Seattle. He didn’t play particularly well in Green Bay when Aaron Rodgers went down, and he never got on the field for the Seahawks.

In Arizona Hundley could be a backup to Josh Rosen, or could be a backup to Kyler Murray if the Cardinals take the Heisman Trophy winner with the first overall pick in the draft. We won’t know until next month who Hundley is backing up, but he knows he’ll be back in his hometown.