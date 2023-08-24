Cardinals add another quarterback, acquire Josh Dobbs in trade with Browns

With Kyler Murray still out, the Arizona Cardinals have made a trade to add another possible starting quarterback for the regular season.

The Cleveland Browns traded QB Josh Dobbs and a seventh-round pick in 2024 to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a fifth-round pick in 2024, the teams announced Thursday night.

Murray, who suffered a torn ACL last season, is still recovering from the injury and is likely to miss the beginning of the 2023 season, leaving the starting quarterback position up for grabs. Colt McCoy was assumed to be the man under center to start the year, but the Cardinals haven't looked like an improved team during the preseason, with fifth-round pick Clayton Tune being one of the few bright spots and creating a quarterback competition.

With the trade, there's now a three-way battle to be the signal caller, and like McCoy, Dobbs brings NFL game experience. In three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans, he's played in eight games, two of which were starts. He's thrown for 456 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Browns quarterback Josh Dobbs warms up before playing the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Cleveland.

Cardinals make more trades

Thursday was a busy day for Arizona as the trade for Dobbs made it three trades on the day. Earlier, the Cardinals traded Isaiah Simmons, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft out of Clemson, to the New York Giants in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick. The team then traded away another former starter, sending offensive tackle Josh Jones to the Houston Texans for a fifth-round pick.

Browns quarterback depth chart

It was a whirlwind day for Cleveland's quarterback room, as Dobbs was traded hours after head coach Kevin Stefanski said he would be the backup to starter Deshaun Watson. With Dobbs gone, rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson seemingly becomes the new No. 2 quarterback. (The Browns had earlier announced they were waiving Kellen Mond, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says they have reversed course after the Dobbs trade and will keep Mond through preseason.) Thompson-Robinson, the fifth-round pick from UCLA, has been one of the most impressive rookies in the preseason since his performance in the Hall of Fame game.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Josh Dobbs traded to Arizona Cardinals from Cleveland Browns