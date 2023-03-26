Cardinals add another LB, bringing in Krys Barnes on 1-year deal

The Arizona Cardinals have a number of positions they should address in free agency. Rather than those positions, they have added another off-the-ball linebacker, agreeing to terms with Krys Barnes on a one-year contract.

Barnes is 6-foot-2 and 229 pounds and spent the last three seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He entered the league as an undrafted rookie in 2020 out of UCLA with Green Bay.

Last season, he played in only six games, spending most of the season on injured reserve.

He has had a sack each year and had at least 80 tackles in each of his first two seasons in the NFL.

He became only the third undrafted player since the year 2000 to have at least 75 tackles as a rookie.

Barnes also has some special teams experience. He played in 116 special teams snaps in 2021, 28% of the Packers’ snaps on special teams.

The inside linebackers room now includes Kyzir White, Zaven Collins, Isaiah Simmons (barring a position change), Zeke Turner, Josh Woods and now Barnes.

White, Woods and Barnes were all free agents from other teams, while Turner re-signed with the Cardinals.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire