The Cardinals added their punter to the injury report Saturday. Andy Lee is questionable to play Sunday because of an illness.

The team covered its bases by signing punter Nolan Cooney to the practice squad. Cooney was with the Cardinals in the preseason.

Arizona then elevated Cooney and defensive lineman Manny Jones to the active roster for Sunday’s game.

The Cardinals released offensive lineman Koda Martin from the practice squad to make room for Cooney.

Lee is averaging 46.5 yards a punt this season with a 38.5-yard net. Cooney punted three times in preseason with a 53.7-yard average and a 49.7-yard net average.

Lee is the holder for kicker Matt Prater, so that could be an issue for the Cardinals.

Cardinals add Andy Lee to injury report originally appeared on Pro Football Talk