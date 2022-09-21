Cardinals add 4 players to practice squad in Week 3

The Arizona Cardinals cleared four spots on the practice squad Tuesday and then on Wednesday filled those spots. They brought back a player they cut from the active roster and then added three players they had in for tryouts on Tuesday.

WR Andre Baccellia

(AP Photo/David Becker)

Baccellia was released Tuesday from the active roster and cleared waivers. He had been signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. He had his first two NFL catches on Sunday against the Raiders.

WR Stanley Berryhill

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Berryhill is a 5-9, 185-lb receiver who went undrafted out of the University of Arizona this year. He signed after going undrafted with the Atlanta Falcons but did not make the team.

WR C.J. Board

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Board is a 6-1, 181-lb receiver who has been in the league since 2019. He went undrafted out of Chattanooga and signed with the Jaguars. He appeared in four games a rookie and had two receptions for 31 yards.

He spent the last two seasons with the New York Giants. He played in 20 games, starting five, and caught 15 passes for 152 yards.

After getting released before final cuts, he was re-signed to the Giants’ practice squad and released from there earlier this month.

CB Nate Hairston

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Hairston is a six-year veteran who entered the league in 2017 as a fifth-round draft pick of the Indianapolis Colts.

He is six feet and 185 lbs.

He has played for the Colts, Jets and Broncos. He appeared in 16 games for the Broncos in 2021, starting one game. He had nine tackles and broke up four passes. He also played 248 special teams snaps.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire