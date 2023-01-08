Cardinals add 4 to active roster for game vs. 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals made four roster moves Saturday to get ready to take on the San Francisco 49ers Sunday afternoon. They signed two players from the practice squad to the active roster and then used standard elevations on two players as well.

They signed running back Ty’Son Williams and defensive lineman Eric Banks.

Running back James Conner was ruled out with a shin injury, leaving only Corey Clement and rookie Keaontay Ingram as the only running backs on the roster. Williams will likely play on special teams.

With Zach Allen out and Jonathan Ledbetter getting placed on injured reserve, Banks is added to the roster.

The Cardinals also used standard elevations to bring up long snapper Hunter Bradley and safety Josh Thomas.

Bradley will handle long snapping duties for the second week in a row, as Aaron Brewer is on injured reserve. Thomas will play special teams and be a backup at safety.

Bradley and Thomas will revert to the practice squad and will then be free agents. With Banks and Williams being signed to the roster, they will remain under contract.

