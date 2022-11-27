Cardinals add 2 WR, TE Maxx Williams to roster for game vs. Chargers

The Arizona Cardinals announced three additions to the active roster on Saturday to deal with injuries to players on offense.

They signed one player and then elevated a pair from the practice squad.

As tight end Zach Ertz was placed on injured reserve, tight end Maxx Williams was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster. It is the second week in a row the Cardinals have done this.

With receiver Rondale Moore out this week with a groin injury and receiver Greg Dortch questionable with a thumb injury, the Cardinals added two receivers.

The signed Andre Baccellia from the practice squad and elevated receiver Pharoh Cooper from the practice squad.

Presumably, Cooper will be used as the team’s returner and Baccellia will fill Dortch’s role on offense.

The Cardinals and Chargers kick off at State Farm Stadium at 2:05 p.m. Arizona time.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire