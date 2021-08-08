Cardinals activate two from COVID list

The Cardinals had nine players on their COVID-19 reserve list at one point in camp, but they’re down to zero on Sunday.

The team announced that wide receiver Rico Gafford and offensive lineman Shaq Calhoun are off the list with the team’s first preseason game coming this week.

Gafford signed with the Cardinals this year after playing in eight games for the Raiders over the last three years. He caught two passes for 66 yards and a touchdown.

Calhoun is also in his first season with Arizona. He appeared in 11 games for the Dolphins and Bengals over the last two seasons.

The Cardinals also announced that defensive tackle Xavier Williams has been placed on injured reserve and tight end Bruno Labelle has been waived with an injury designation.

