Cardinals activate rookie LB BJ Ojulari from PUP

The Arizona Cardinals will get some help at outside linebacker. Rookie linebacker BJ Ojulari, the team’s second-round pick, is finally eligible to practice in training camp.

The team announced he was activated from PUP (physically unable to perform list), making him able to participate in practices for the first time in camp.

He was placed on PUP at the start of camp. He was dealing with a knee issue and had a minor procedure to clean it up.

He missed practices in OTAs and minicamp as well.

With his return, it probably isn’t in time for him to get playing time in the team’s preseason opener on Friday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

His return will allow him to get valuable practice reps and hopefully carve out a role on defense as a rookie.

