Cardinals activate Rodney Hudson, make other roster moves before game vs. 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals will take on the San Francisco 49ers Sunday afternoon. Saturday afternoon, they made a number of roster moves to prepare for the game. They activated one player from injured reserve, placed two others on it and made some signings and elevations from the practice squad.

The details of the roster moves are below.

C Rodney Hudson activated to 53-man roster

(AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

Hudson returns to the starting lineup for the Cardinals after missing three games with a rib injury. This is big.

J.J. Watt, Rashard Lawrence placed on IR

Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

Watt’s status has been up in the air for over a week. His shoulder injury suffered in Week 7 is potentially season-ending, but the team carried him on the roster while he sought out his options.

He will be out at least three games.

The same applies to Lawrence, who has a calf injury. It was hoped that he would return this week but he had a setback in practice. Now he is out until at least the bye week.

TE David Wells signed to 53-2=man roster

(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Wells has been on the practice squad. The Cardinals need a third tight end on the roster because Demetrius Harris was placed on the COVID list earlier in the week.

The Cardinals used their standard elevations for two other players and also used their two COVID elevations on other players, so they had to sign Wells instead of elevate him.

4 players elevated from practice squad

Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

Receiver Greg Dortch, cornerback Kevin Peterson, linebacker Joe Walker and defensive lineman Josh Mauro were elevated to the active roster from the practice squad. Dortch and Peterson were standard elevations, while Walker and Mauro were COVID replacements.

With A.J. Green out, rookie receiver Rondale Moore will likely get more work on offense. Dortch probably will handle return duties.

Peterson will play on special teams and could be a gunner on the punt team, replacing safety James Wiggins, who suffered a knee injury that has him out this weekend.

Walker will play on special teams and Mauro will get playing time on defense, as the Cardinals lost both Watt and Lawrence.

