Cardinals activate QB Colt McCoy from IR, make other roster moves

The Arizona Cardinals announced some roster moves to prepare for their Week 6 game against the Seattle Seahawks. They released a player to make room for the return of quarterback Colt McCoy and elevated two player from the practice squad for the game.

Colt McCoy activated from IR

McCoy had been on injured reserve since Week 1 with a calf injury. Now he returns and the only question now is whether he will be the backup on Sunday against the Seahawks or if it will be Trace McSorley.

McSorley remains on the roster, giving the Cardinals three quarterbacks.

LB Devon Kennard released

Kennard was released to make room for McCoy.

He tweeted that he might have played his last game with the Cardinals.

First pic is likely the last picture I will have in a Cardinals game day uni. 2nd one is energy I came with in my last practice. Last one is how I’m spending my Saturday. Life comes at you fast in this league. Never take it for granted! Excited for whats next!! 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/ad6Zoj6cEC — DK (@DevonKennard) October 15, 2022

He had been released before the season but was on the practice squad and then signed to the roster. But with Myjai Sanders starting to get playing time, he becomes expendable. We will see if he lands on the practice squad again or if he lands with another team.

RB Corey Clement, WR Javon Wims

The Cardinals used their two standard elevations for Wims and Clement.

Clement will likely fill the role that Jonathan Ward had on special teams. Clement was signed to the practice squad early in the week.

Wims gets the call after Antoine Wesley had his season finish with an injury. Wims will give the Cardinals another receiver with length besides A,J. Green.

