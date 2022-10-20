Cardinals activate OL Cody Ford, elevate K Rodrigo Blankenship, make other moves

The Arizona Cardinals made some late roster moves Thursday afternoon to get ready for their Thursday night game against the New Orleans Saints. They placed two players on injured reserve, reinstated one player to the active roster and elevated two from the practice squad to be able to play.

None of the moves are a surprise.

Justin Pugh, Marquise Brown to IR

The Cardinals cleared the active roster of both Pugh and Brown. Pugh is done for the season. Brown will have to miss at least four games with a foot injury. He is expected to miss about six weeks.

OL Cody Ford reinstated from IR

Ford has not played yet this season after injuring his ankle before the first game of the year. Will he be in the starting lineup? That is the question. If not, Max Garcia will play in Pugh’s place.

K Rodrigo Blankenship, RB Corey Clement elevated from practice squad

Matt Prater appears to be a no-go tonight, missing his third straight game, so Blankenship will kick for the Cardinals. Clement is elevated for the second game in a row and will play special teams.

